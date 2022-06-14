Kim Kardashian accuses: “He damaged Marilyn’s dress”

NEW YORK, JUN 14 – Museum costume experts who raised the alarm at the time were apparently right: Kim Kardashian allegedly “damaged forever” Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress when she insisted on wearing it at the last minute. Gala del Met. Some crystals are missing, while others “are hanging by a thread”, we read on the Instagram account of the Marilyn Monroe Collection which has published new photos of the mermaid dress in which 60 years ago the platinum diva sang «Happy Birthday Mr. President »to JFK.

The images were taken last week by Scott Fortner, a collector who works to authenticate and verify Marilyn’s memorabilia and who today has made no secret of his indignation at the slash done to “an icon of culture, politics and Hollywood. “The dress belongs to Ripley Believe It or Not, an Orlando tourist attraction that bought it in 2016 for over five million dollars.

“They were irresponsible,” Fortner told the Press Association, even though Kardashian wore the dress for only a few minutes, dressing in a dressing room adjacent to the red carpet and changing into an identical replica once she climbed the museum steps. .

The performance of the influencer, the last to enter the party of the year organized by Anna Wintour on the first Monday of May, had however stolen the show. By slipping into the super-tight ‘nude look’ dress that was sewn on Marilyn in the dressing rooms of Madison Square Garden, Kardashian had lost eight pounds in three weeks, attracting criticism from dieticians. Having vowed not to touch the original dress to adapt it to her curves, Kim had therefore altered herself, and yet, having reached the point, she had not been able to close the zipper fully and had been forced to hide the embarrassment underneath. a white fur stole.