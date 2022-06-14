Kill Bill 3 starring Zendaya? A fan art makes fans dream

Fans are eagerly awaiting what will be Quentin Tarantino’s tenth and apparently latest film. Many fans would like a third installment of Kill Bill. The director revealed in 2019 that he discussed a third film with some of the cast members, so he hinted that maybe a Kill Bill: Volume 3 will be done.

In this scenario it emerges a fan art made by the famous artist BossLogic:





BossLogic – via Instagram



Illustration that obviously makes fans dream, it is in fact a poster of a possible third chapter renamed Kill Bride. Bride with Zendaya to be the protagonist. Based on the plot of the two feature films, the actress would be perfect to play Nikki Bell, Vernita Green’s daughter, killed in the first chapter by the Bride.

Zendaya, a very young actress born in 1996 known for the TV series teen drama Euphoria, is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, she plays Michelle “MJ” Jones. He also took part in Denis Villeneuve’s colossal Dunesand is also known for more independent projects such as Malcolm & Marie along with Denzel Washington’s son, John David Washington.

Not only that, always based on the plot of the two films, the Bride (Uma Thurman) has a daughter. Who if not the daughter of Uma Thurman herself, the Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke could you interpret it? Hawke, let’s remember, has already worked with Tarantino on Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood.

So we would have potentially a fantacasting with Uma Thurman (The bride) Maya Hawke (the bride’s daughter) e Zendaya (the vengeful Nikki Bell daughter of Vernita Green) who makes fans dream.

Quentin Tarantino already last year sixteenth edition of the Rome Film Festival, where he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award, answering a question did not rule out the possibility of a third chapter of the Bride Saga, but also claimed to have no clear ideas about his future projects. We await developments.

