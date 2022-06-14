keys to avoid asthma exacerbation

The specialist reported that parents should be aware of the symptoms due to the arrival of Dust from the Sahara.

Dr. Wilfredo de Jesús, pediatric pulmonologist. Photo: Provided by Dr. De Jesús to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Environmental conditions are factors. determinants in asthmatic processes in patients, as indicated by Dr. Wilfredo de Jesús, a pediatric pulmonologist, who emphasized in an exclusive interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health that “the dust from the Sahara since we have known Puerto Rico is one of the elements that exacerbates the possibilities of asthma attacks. We must be with filters, with masks and in closed areas.”

The pediatric pulmonologist indicated that the heat wave and high temperatures are also another element that exacerbates the symptoms of asthma attacks, “so during these high temperatures it is also important to stay hydrated.”

He specified that the combination of high temperatures, dust from the Sahara, spores and COVID-19, are the perfect storm for children to be in the emergency room, and to avoid this it is necessary to have the drugs“because if you don’t have the drugs of rescue, contact your doctor, pediatrician or pulmonologist to have your medicine that is going to be used when you have an asthma attack”.

Another relevant aspect that he highlighted is the expiration date of the medication, in this sense he indicated that it is necessary for parents and representatives to verify and not wait to be very close to the expiration date, “because they must look for the medication to have it at the moment prompt”.

He recalled that there are medications that help in daily maintenance. “When the patient does not respond to these therapies, the doses can be increased. If the patient is not in control, they can be given another family of medications, or injectables, known as biologics, which turn off the response that the body creates in the face of exacerbations.”

He indicated that before making any use of the medication or implementing a change, it is important to know if the patient has:

*Suitable weight

*Allergies (to fungi, mites, pets)

*Sleep apnea

*Consume of the drugs indicated

Asthma diagnostic process

“Apart from the history and physical examthere are pulmonary function tests and depending on the classification, we are going to use the drugs that are available to treat the patient”, explained the doctor.

The doctor added that there are two types of medications known as escape and maintenance, and the difference lies in the use of the same at the right time, “there is when we talk about the asthma action plan, which helps us to know When do we have to use these drugs?

In essence, these medications, as explained by the pulmonologist, what they do is reduce inflammation so that when viruses or bacteria arrive, the patient does not have an asthma attack at work or school.

However, Dr. Wilfredo de Jesús warned that, although it is rare, they have found some patients allergic to the drugsalthough it is possible to use other medications that help control asthma in this population.

Additionally, he recalled that asthma is a chronic disease, which inflames the airways and being smaller makes it difficult for the child to breathe. Symptoms include dry cough, shortness of breath. “It is important to identify these signs and symptoms because failure to do so puts the patient’s life at risk.”

He warned that screening is the first barrier to exacerbating asthma symptoms in pediatric patients. “Since diagnostic tests allow us to determine whether asthma is mild, moderate or severe.”

COVID-19 in children

The pediatric pulmonologist indicated that COVID-19, like other viruses, attacks our respiratory system, from the upper airway, with symptoms such as nasal congestion, sneezing, sore throat, but it can also give us respiratory tract infection affecting the patient with bronchitis or pneumonia; And those are the things we want to avoid.

“It is important to be vaccinated, use the mask, distance yourself as long as possible, and in this way we are going to prevent COVID-19, even with the variants that appear along the way, from further affecting our children’s asthma.”

In the studies carried out in Puerto Rico and in other countries, they indicate that the asthmatic patient is not necessarily going to become as severely ill as those who do not have asthma. “Even many patients have mild, moderate or no symptoms and this is a benefit, but in the same way it is still relevant to avoid contact and protect them because the consequences could be significant.”

He reported that he has had patients who after six positive months for COVID-19 still have symptoms such as fatigue, tiredness, decrease in their tasks or ability to exercise. In summary, it is important to avoid contagion so as not to have short- and long-term effects, “especially now that we have so many infections” on the Island.

We do not know how most children will react, some have mild symptoms, or none at all, but there is a percentage that, depending on the comorbidities, causing additional symptoms, and that can make the patient have to go to the emergency room, including the COVID-19 could cause an asthma attack.

For this reason, he recommends that parents, in the presence of symptoms, test the child and consult with the doctor about the treatment that is available for this condition, at the same time he warned that the use of asthma medication should never be stopped. if you are infected with COVID-19, because it is part of the treatment, because some are added that help control asthma.

The booster will depend on the age of the patient, “we know that at the moment we have the booster dose from 5 years old, after 12 years additional vaccines are considered. However, it is always important that you discuss the schedule of vaccination with your doctor and take into account the particular needs of the child.

In general, most patients have tolerated the vaccines well, and side effects may be minimal or not at all. Likewise, he emphasized the vaccination scheme, which is also an aid in the process of protecting the health of minors.

