Keys for future Medicine students

The Medicine career is one of the most demanded and, therefore, one of the most demanding for its applicants. The cut-off mark is usually one of the highest to be able to access the public university, in addition to be one of the longest degrees, 6 coursesto which should be added the preparation for the MIR exam and the years of residence.

For this reason, before embarking on such a long and sacrificial path, some professionals have wanted to share some advice or recommendations for future students, starting by showing that the hardest part of the profession It’s not so much the study as what comes after.

“Before deciding whether to apply for a place in Medicine, don’t ask yourself if you are capable of studying hard for a decade; ask yourself if you are able to accompany people who suffer for 4 decades without always having the right answer,” Mariola Marrero, a family doctor, posted on Twitter.

Many other professionals have agreed with his words and have added that the work of a doctor “has little to do with the idea that one has”alluding to the fact that this profession is idealized by what is seen on television, according to José, another family doctor.

“The future doctor has to consider whether he will know how to withstand 40 years of ill-treatment”

Especially, the doctor refers to the harsh conditions in which the profession is often practiced: “In a harsh health center, with a troubled population, sooner or later all the doctors end up getting sick.” In the same way, he has spoken of the pressures that health workers suffer: “The future doctor has to wonder if he will know how to endure 40 years of ill-treatment“.

Continuing with this line, many professionals have wanted to highlight the great demand of the guards, especially those of 24 hours. “Ask yourself if you can last more than 12 hours without being able to urinate on duty, if you are able to work 24 hours straight without sleeping and decide in these conditions about the health and human life of other people”, a psychiatrist has pointed out.

For all these reasons, many physicians maintain that maybe teenagers are too young and immature to choose and be aware of all the implications of a Medicine career. “The problem is still deciding at 17. There should be a basic cycle, flexible and common to several races, and they decide a little later,” Marrero proposes.

“Let anyone who likes study Medicine, there are different branches”

On what are the characteristics that an aspiring doctor should have, José maintains that he must possess: “Capacity for analysis and synthesis. Intelligence and capacity for effort. Interest in biology and science in general.” For her part, Mariola Marrero defends the importance of word skills in this profession: “It is believed that it is something innate and is as difficult to learn as the other skills”.

In general, health professionals defend that in the end the most important thing is that the person likes Medicine, and already within the profession You can opt for the branches that interest you the most or that you are best at, since each one has its peculiarities. “There are many specialties and jobs that are not clinical care, if during the internships in the degree you handle human suffering badly, you can orient yourself towards those jobs,” concludes the Family doctor.