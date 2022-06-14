Kendall Jenner seeks to support communities in Jalisco with her tequila brand – El Sol de México

Kendall Jenner was criticized when it announced its brand of 818 tequila, as it was considered cultural appropriation for being a Mexican drink, however, the model sought to defend her project by saying that it is sustainable and also helps communities of Mexico.

during the program The Tonight ShowKendal assured that he does not take advantage of the Mexican workers, and even discovered that something can be done for the community with the agave waste.

The businesswoman also explained that the agave fibers combined with water can be used to build brickswhich are donated to the people of Jalisco who need a home.

And that’s not all, his tequila company is also associated with the sustainability initiative called 1% for the Planetin which participants donate 1 percent of their profits to other projects that fight to save the planet.

In conjunction with the non-profit association SACREDwhich is dedicated to supporting rural Mexican communities that produce agave liquors, the 818 Bricks Program was born, in which agave fibers are obtained from 818’s post-production.

With the first production of bricks, a school library and a tasting room for a distillery, in addition to the completion of a hospitalaccording to the Fast Company portal.

The buildings and the bricks were designed by the architect Eric Gómez Ibarra, who specializes in bioclimatic architecture and ensures that using agave waste to create bricks is a technique that has been used for thousands of years.

Even some pyramids are made of this material, but with the new technologiesthe production of construction materials has been abandoned as a result of tequila.

Such a brick construction can last up to 400 years if it is properly maintained and protected from rain.

For now SCARED is only working with Kendall Jenner’s brand, but this project hopes that the model’s initiative inspire more people to join.