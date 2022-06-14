Justin Lin, from Fast and Furious to live-action One-Punch Man

Lin left the filming of Fast X due to disagreements with Vin Diesel and will now direct the live-action film of One-Punch Man

Another anime hero will make the leap to live action, this time on the big screen to sony pictures. the manga and anime One-Punch Man will be adapted into a live-action movie to be directed by justin linbest known for directing several films in the franchise fast and furious. The Sony project was revealed by Deadline last night.

Created by the artist ONE in 2009, One-Punch Man is about a selfless superhero named Saitama It can kill any monster in one hit. He is so good at the world of superheroes that he basically does it for fun, and one of the main thrusts of the story is that Saitama gets bored because he is too powerful and the fights are too short for him.

Director and writers for One-Punch Man live action movie

Although there are people who miss Lin in the Fast and Furious movies – she recently retired from directing Fast X after having a disagreement with Vin Diesel-, this is a bold and exciting update to the live-action version of one of the biggest manga properties. No stranger to action and over-the-top fight sequences, Lin feels perfectly suited to bring his sensibility to this film.

The live-action adaptation of One-Punch Man will be written by Scott Rosenberg Y Jeff Pinkner, both with titles in their filmography that make us think that it is too soon to know if they will do a good job or not. Pinkner rose to fame writing episodes of popular and fan-favorite series such as Alias Y lostbut also wrote the much-criticized adaptation of the dark tower of Stephen King. Rosenberg wrote popular movies like 60 seconds Y High Fidelityand in recent years partnered with Pinkner to write the two new installments of Jumanji and the first solo film of Venom.

It would be ironic if, given the recent falling out between Justin Lin and Vin Diesel, the latter ended up being hired by Sony to play Saitama. Admittedly, at least the hairdressing department wouldn’t have much to do with him.