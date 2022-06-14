Justin Lin (Fast and Furious) will direct the film of One Punch Man

MADRID, June 14. (CultureLeisure) –

Great news for anime fans. justin linthe director of several installments of the saga Fast&Furious will be in charge of lead the real image film that prepares Sony Pictures of one of the most delusional and successful sleeves of recent years, One Punch Man.

As the most enthusiastic fans will already know, One Punch Man follows in the footsteps of Saitama, a superhero who is capable of defeating any opponent with a single blow. However, he also aspires to find a worthy adversary, as he has yet to find a true challenge in his fight against evil.

According to Slashfilm, the production of the film will start at the end of the year will feature Avi and Ari Arad. Some names that will be familiar to many, since they are responsible for produce both the Marvel animated series like many of his films, among them, Spider-Man: A new universe or the most recent Morbius.

Likewise, the Venom and Jumanji: The Next Level Writers, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker will be in charge to sign the script for the film starring a hero as powerful as he is delusional.

One Punch Man enjoys great popularity both in Japan and the rest of the world, so it is logical that Sony Pictures has decided to acquire the rights to carry out a live-action adaptation of the manga. A ambitious proposal that could become a new and successful franchise for the studio after his flop with Jared Leto’s The Living Vampire.





A) Yes, Lin seems to have found a project to suit her after the director decided leave Fast X address, the new installment of saga in which he had directed five installments, for his disagreements with its protagonist and executive producer, Vin Diesel.

Nevertheless, adapting One Punch Man is not an easy task. Despite being an action series, the story actually focuses on Saitama’s more mundane problems, with a very unique satirical humoras well as a cartoonish style that will be difficult to reflect on the big screen.

It is understandable, therefore, that among fans there is a fear that this tape in real image follow the same line as others failed anime adaptations like Death Note or Dragon Ball. Of course, there is also the possibility that, with the right casting and a style as crazy and hilarious as the one Stephen Chow in Kung Fu Zionend up leading it to success, although, for now, we will have to wait to find out.