Justin Lin directing the live action based on the manga

From Fast and Furious to the world of manga. Justin Linfirst directorial choice for Fast X – then departed from the project due to creative differences – will be behind the camera of thelive action adaptation of One Punch Man, one of the most prolific and loved manga in Japan and the rest of the world. Become a very successful animated series, video game and game for mobile devices, One Punch Man it is therefore finally ready to debut in “flesh and blood”.

One Punch Man – What do we know about the live action adaptation

The film will be produced by Sony, which bought the rights from Shūeisha, the Japanese publisher of the manga. In addition to director Justin Lin, the names of the two have been confirmed screenwritersScott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, who previously collaborated on the writing of Venom and of Jumanji: The Next Level, sequel to the reboot of the 1995 cult starring Robin Williams and a very young Kirsten Dunst. Lin will also be involved in the project as a co-writer and producer, along with Avi and Ari Arad’s Arad Productions (Iron Mansome chapters of the saga X-Men, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man: The Power of Electro). There production of the film should start by end of yearso it is likely that the cast will be announced in these weeks.

In fact, it is difficult to imagine an actor capable of impersonating such an iconic character with such a particular look. Known for his bald head and bizarre yellow costume, complete with two red gloves, Saitma is a superhero who can defeat any enemy with a single punch – from this skill derives the nickname of One Punch Man. His only goal, therefore, is to find a worthy opponent, which allows him to defeat daily boredom and the lack of enemies. Justin Lin he directed six chapters of the franchise Fast and Furious – the first, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, in 2006 – and was also expected to direct the tenth sequel. Leaving the set due to creative differences due to Vin Diesel’s willingness to rewrite the screenplay, he was replaced by Louis Leterrier and was called to direct what could become the first piece of a new franchise.