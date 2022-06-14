Justin Lin directing ‘One Punch Man’, an ambitious anime adaptation

justin lin found project. The director, who left Fast X due to disagreements with Vin Diesel, has announced that directing One Punch Man for Sony Pictures. It is a long-awaited project for the majorwhich has spent several years configuring a block buster that adapts the popular anime. Scott Rosenberg & Jeff Pinknerwriters of Jumanji: The Next Level and Venomwill be in charge of signing the original script.

Sony and Shueisha will collaborate on a very ambitious film that will narrate the adventures of Saitama

Ari Aradresponsible for films such as those in the saga spider-man, is producing the film in collaboration with Lin himself, who is spearheading a rewrite of the script completed in 2020 with the intention of beginning production by the end of the year. Very popular both in Japan and around the world, being one of the revelation anime of recent times, One Punch Man follow the story of Saitamaa superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single blowbut who seeks to find a worthy opponent after becoming bored with the lack of challenges in his fight against evil.







Sony hopes that One Punch Man becomes the first stone of a saga with a good number of sequels and derivative productssomething similar to what they are doing with spider-man. series debut in 2009 hand in hand with the Japanese artist One in web comic format, and it did not take long to go viral, having its first print in 2012, being published in Tonari no Young Jump Next of Shueisha with illustrations by Yusuke Murata along with the aforementioned One. The series ended up becoming a huge one with worldwide sales with more than 30 million copies behind him.

“ The One Punch Man manga and anime are two of the biggest hits in the medium in recent years

When the English edition published by VIZ Media debuted in the US in 2015, the first and second volumes featured on the manga’s best-selling list. New York Times and were nominated for an Eisner and Harvey Award. Since then, the popularity of One Punch Man has grown like foam, with an anime, a video game and various titles for mobile devices. Lin planned to end the series fast and furiousbut he had to leave the Universal film due to differences with Diesel, who was late for filming and changed the future of a production for which he was ultimately responsible.