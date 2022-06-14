Justin Bieber shares the update after revealing that his face is partially paralyzed

Ads

Justin Bieber said he has “improved” since his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome – and is relying on his faith to weather the “horrific storm”.

“I wanted to share a little bit about how I felt,” the 28-year-old pop star wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, three days after she revealed she has a partially paralyzed face.

“Every day he got better,” he explained, “and through all the discomfort I found solace in the one who designed me and knows me. It occurs to me that he knows everything about me. He knows the darker parts of me that I don’t want anyone to know about and constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.

Bieber said his faith-filled “perspective” on the situation gave him “peace during this terrible storm that [he’s] in front of”.

“I know this storm will pass, but in the meantime JESUS ​​IS WITH ME,” he remembered.

The “Peaches” singer captioned the lyrics: “At this point in my life I realize that storms come and go. Jesus keeps reminding me that he is with me in the midst of the storm.

“It’s not about the storm. It is that WE ARE NEVER ALONE AND HE UNDERSTANDS. 😭😭😭😭. “

Justin Bieber said he has “improved” since his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Instagram / Justin Bieber

Bieber announced his rare disorder diagnosis on Instagram on Friday, sending shockwaves across the music industry and beyond.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is characterized by a painful rash around the ear, face, or mouth, according to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. It occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head and can sometimes cause paralysis.

“As you can see, this eye doesn’t blink. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril won’t move, ”the Grammy winner explained in a video directed at the camera, pointing to the still right side of his face.

“I’ll be better and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal,” he assured his fans. “It’s just time, and we don’t know how long it will take, but it will be fine. I have hope and I trust in God, and I trust that all this is due to a reason “.

The neurological disorder has left Bieber’s face partially paralyzed.justinbieber / Instagram

A friend of Bieber’s exclusively told Page Six last week that his loved ones are also expecting a successful recovery.

“Bieber will be fine,” shared our insider. “He’s due to an infection, paralysis on the right side. He will recover ”.

Since then, the entertainer has had to suspend his work commitments.

“Due to Justin’s ongoing medical situation, this week’s Justice Tour shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City will be postponed,” read a post shared Sunday on the venue’s Instagram page.

“Justin is receiving the best possible medical care and is determined to resume the tour as soon as he and the doctors believe they can continue. Details on MSG’s rescheduled shows will be made public shortly. “

