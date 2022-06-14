Jürgen Damm debuts with a goal for América in a friendly against Cancún FC

Jürgen Damm had his first with America and scored his first goal, through a penalty

Jurgen Damm He had his first minutes as a player of the Americawhen playing in the friendly match of the Águilas against Cancún FC.

The striker scored his first goal, after executing a penalty that was committed as a foul on him.

Damnwhich is tested with the Americascored his first goal with the Eagles, in a 4-2 win over Cancun FC, which plays in the Expansion League, in a friendly match that took place in Quintana Roo.

The former Atlanta player debuted with the America, by charging a penalty and celebrating for the first time as a player of the Eagles. The team led by Fernando ‘El Tano’ Ortiz ended up winning 4-2.

The striker scored a goal, along with Juan Otero and a double by the youthful Román Martínez, which allowed the victory over Cancún FC.

The speedy attacker is put to the test with the America, after being left without a team last tournament, being dropped from the MLS. The inclusion of the former Tigres and Pachuca player has created controversy, due to the credentials with which he appears in Tano Ortiz’s team.

Against Cancun CF, Damn he had a good performance and crowned his work with a penalty goal, while the figure was Román Martínez, a youth who is looking for his place in the first team.

Jürgen Damm had his first with America and scored his first goal, through a penalty. imago7

In addition, at the end of the game against Cancún FC, there was an invasion of the field, which forced the security forces to enter the field to protect the soccer players of the America.

The fans who attended the game between America and Cancún FC were looking for the autograph of the Águilas players, that’s why they jumped from the stands to the field and ran to where their idols were.

In the end, there were no major incidents, so the security forces managed to expel the fans from the field, while the players entered the locker room.