‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: The Advice Steven Spielberg Gave Colin Trevorrow for the End of the Saga – CINEMABLEND

Following in the footsteps of Steven Spielberg is not easy when you have to put the finishing touch to one of the iconic sagas that the director began in the 90s. jurassic-park hit theaters in 1993 and, over time, has become one of the filmmaker’s classics. ET the alien Y Ready Player One. After 30 years, Colin Trevorrow picks up the baton to finish the story of the characters of Alan Grant (Sam Neil), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) in Jurassic World: Dominion. For this reason, any advice from Spielberg is well received and Trevorrow has shared what the director told him regarding the outcome of the franchise.

Jurassic World: Dominion takes place years after the fallen kingdom, second installment of the trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard directed by Juan Antonio Bayona. Now dinosaurs and humans coexist and this fragile balance will decide who stays at the top of the predators. And in this scenario, the leading trio of jurassic-park springs into action. Precisely Spielberg’s advice is related to Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm.

“Well, his advice seems pretty obvious, but as you go through the movie and remember what he said, you realize that he is giving you the key“, begins Trevorrow in THR. “And, in this movie, specifically it was: ‘Remember the characters. Don’t forget that they are human. They are real people, scientists, parents who are experiencing something spectacular, something fantastic“.

For Trevorrow, focusing on the human side of the characters is something that has marked Spielberg’s filmography. “That’s what he’s good at. Real people in the real world, like in ET, Infiana Jones is a teacher who makes mistakes and sometimes loses and gets hurt. She established a hero that was different from what had been done before when she started introducing us to these real people in real worlds. So, dominion It’s not a superhero movie, and as much as I enjoy it, it’s a movie about our world with a different twist.“, he concludes.

Trevorrow has also recently shared Spielberg’s reaction to seeing Jurassic World: Dominion for the first time. The director only stood behind the cameras of jurassic-park and its sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Parkbut has remained part of the franchise as producer. “He has seen it and is very excited with the presence of these characters at this timenot just after all these years, but at this exact moment in our history,” Trevorrow revealed.

Jurassic World: Dominion has collected more than 392 million dollars all over the world. On these lines, do not miss our interview with the protagonists and the director.

