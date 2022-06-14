‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill sing on set

The most striking musical duet of “Jurassic World: Dominion” once again showed their talent. Actors Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum shared a fun video clip on their social networks, in which they appear singing “Bye Bye Love”, a song by the country music duo The Everly Brothers.

Gathered on the film set of the latest installment of the Jurassic saga, both performers interspersed their song with some breaks that their followers celebrated on Instagram. It is not the first time, moreover, that they join their voices to give life to a song.

The reunion between Sam Neil Y Jeff Goldblum It leaves memorable moments. Many of his fans are grateful for his return to the franchise after being involved in “Jurassic Park,” the 1993 Steven Spielberg film that started it all.

In “Jurassic World: Dominion” Another consecrated name also returns: that of the actress Laura Dern, who reprises her role as Ellie Sattler. In this way, the first generation of dinosaur tapes will intersect with the current one, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, the union of two generations and new faces

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ It will bring together two generations for the first time, the Jurassic era and the Park era. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard join Oscar winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum Y Sam Neil in this new adventure.

“It’s amazing to have that legacy of actors back in this film, not as a cameo, but as leads who see what happens to their characters 30 years later culminate,” said Dallas Howard, who plays Claire Dearing, in a recent portal interview culture leisure.

The actress assured that the film is “funny, scary, intense and meaningful”. “It’s going to be an amazing movie to see in the theater with friends and family,” she said.

Daniella Pineda, BD Wong, Justice Smith and Omar Sy reprise their characters in the film. Campbell Scott, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman Scott Haze and Campbell Scott are the new cast members. The newest installment in the saga features never-before-seen dinosaurs, amazing action scenes and incredible visual effects.

“Jurassic World: Dominion”, the last installment

Chris Pratt, one of the stars of “Jurassic World: DominionAlong with Bryce Dallas Howard, he assured last May to Today that this will be the last film in the franchise.

“Thirty years in the making: this is the sixth Jurassic movie and it’s the end of this franchise,” the actor said. Driver Savannah Guthrie asked him if it would really be like that. And he answered in the affirmative, claiming that he had reunited the original cast of the first trilogy with the cast of the second, and that was enough to think that.

“There’s the original cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum; plus the ‘Jurassic World’ cast, all of our stories converge in a way that’s very much an ending,” he stated.

For Chris Pratt, working with the original cast, who only appeared in the first film, was mind-boggling. “The first time I saw ‘Jurassic Park,’ I was 13 years old, I had no idea I’d ever be an actor…and these people were, like, cemented in my mind as icons…So to work with them, it’s a dream.” come true,” he said.

