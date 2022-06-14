Jurassic World: Dominion | Chris Pratt presents new promo with never-before-seen scenes

Jurassic World: Dominion will hit theaters on June 1, and fans of this great Jurassic adventure are already impatient to see the return of Sam Neill as Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm; as well as the stars of this sequel trilogy, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Every day that passes, the excitement increases for the arrival of dominion and the film’s publicity team continues to release material for the public to see a little more of the amazing adventure that awaits them in theaters. This May 6th, a new and incredible promotion of Jurassic World: Dominion landed on social networks, which shows Chris Pratt featuring never-before-seen scenes from this next big-screen hit. We leave you the video below:

This last installment of the trilogy is undoubtedly important for the entire franchise of jurassic-park, since it intends to close the new saga with a flourish by bringing the beloved characters from the original tapes. The last time Neil Y Dern participated with their roles in one of these productions was Jurassic Park III (49%) in 2001, since goldblum we last saw him in a cameo in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (58%).

After all these years, it is certain that it will be special for all fans to have these three characters together, and it is very likely that for many this will be an occasion that will overflow emotions of happiness and nostalgia. dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, and has a screenplay written by himself along with Emily Carmichael, and this in turn is based on a story created by Trevorrow and his partner, Derek Connolly.

The appearance of Neil, Dern Y goldblum They will not be simple cameos, well Trevorrow he assured Empire in a past interview, that these legendary characters would play an important role in the plot of dominionwith the purpose of honoring them and giving them and the story of Jurassic Park a worthy conclusion. Jurassic World: Dominion is the sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdomthe sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise and the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy.

We leave you the official synopsis of Jurassic World: Dominion next:

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations come together for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard join Oscar winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. From the architect and director of Jurassic World, Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether humans should remain top predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

