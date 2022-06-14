‘Jurassic Park 4’: the film of the saga that we will never see

ANDn 1993, from the genius of steven spielberg a masterpiece arrived: ‘Jurassic Park’. Since then, we have been able to enjoy five sequels: two of the trilogy of ‘Jurassic Park’ and three others from ‘Jurassic World’. The last to be released was ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ on June 9. For many years, fans of the trilogy of ‘Jurassic park‘ fantasized about a fourth installment of the trilogy.

Little is known about a script that was leaked in 2004 and that, according to Spielberg himself, was going to be “The best story since the first movie.” “We have a wonderful story. It’s late, but it’s the best I’ve heard for a dinosaur movie since Michael Crichton’s book…” the film director explained.

The ‘Jurassic Park’ movie that never saw the light of day

It was William Monah who wrote the first draft. What he wrote left the man himself fascinated Sam Neil: “You know that feeling when you saw the original movie and you were so freaked out, and you feel mesmerized by the majesty of it all? I think this premise has the potential to cause the same response. Of all the concepts that have been created for these films, this is possibly my favorite.”

The film took place 13 years after dand the first part: Dinosaurs had become urban legends until they appeared in Costa Rica, causing chaos. However, in 2004 it was the filmmaker John Sayles, after his success ‘Piraa’, who changed the script completely. And he never would have gotten out if it weren’t for a hacker who accessed Steven Spielberg’s email and spread it on the internet.

The story of ‘Jursic Park 4’

The story is surreal: Nick Harris, an ex-Marine out of work, receives an assignment from John Hammond, who let some dinosaurs loose. He proposes to recover the creatures from him and create a new kind of human. Nick heads to Isla Nublar where he is captured. Harris discovers a new species, a rare mix that can be used as war tanks.

Another character is Barn Herman Von Drax, who lives in a castle in the Swiss Alps, where he trains velociraptors to become soldiers. Nick will have a task: rescue a girl captured by terrorists.

Use the new dinosaurs, which wear bulletproof armor to get the mission done. However, this new species turns against its masters… But Spielberg did not approve the script and the project did not go ahead.