Johnny Depp will face a new lawsuit in the United States

After experiencing a long legal process in which he faced his ex-partner Amber Heard, Johnny Depp will have to return to the United States, now for another legal mess in which the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean is involved.

In this sense, it seems that the actor will have to face a new judicial proceeding in Los Angeles, where he will have to go to testify. This after the civil lawsuit filed by Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks after beating him on the set of the movie City of Lies.

According to him new york postin the first instance the judges of the case were inclined in favor of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, nevertheless, will have to testify in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 25, where Depp will be seen again in the company of his defense: Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez.

‘Rocky’ Brooks’ is the location manager for City of Lies and in his lawsuit he assured the event occurred in 2017, when Johnny Depp gave him two fists on his chest, at the height of the rib cage. In detail, Gregg said that on April 13 of the cited year Depp became upset after Brooks insisted that a scene was not working.

During the dispute, Depp allegedly yelled at Brooks: “I’ll give you $100,000 to hit me right now!” published the New York Post.

Brooks claimed that at the time the struggle began he went to look for a Los Angeles police officer when things started to heat up, but Depp allegedly beat him up before he could find help.

For his part, Brooks’ attorney, Pat Harris, told the Sun last week that he is not worried about the result in Depp’s favor in the libel case, as the two trials are very different.

“While we respect the jury’s decision, it has no relevance to Mr. Brooks’ case in Los Angeles,” Harris told the outlet.

“The Brooks case is not about two Hollywood celebrities involved in a toxic relationship,” he added.

“It is about the assault on a worker member of the film crew by the star of the production,” said the lawyer.

“Brooks looks forward to his day in court,” concluded.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: hatred in the networks during the trial was not “fair”

Actress Amber Heard said the “hate” she received on social media during the Johnny Depp trial was “unfair” but insisted she does not blame the jury for taking sides with her ex-husband.

After six weeks in court, a jury awarded Depp more than $10 million in damages and defamation, and $2 million to Heard, who had countersued.

The case, which was broadcast live, exposed intimate details about the former Hollywood couple’s private life, and Heard became a target on social media.

“I don’t presume that the average person should know these things,” the actress said in her first extensive interview since the verdict. “And I don’t take it personally.”

“But even if someone is sure that I deserve all this hate, even if they think I’m lying, they couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that they think there has been fair representation on social media.”, stressed the actress

“You can’t tell me that you think this has been fair,” he told the US station. NBC.

Depp sued Heard over an opinion piece published in Washington Post in which she, without naming him, describes herself as a “public figure enacting domestic violence.” Heard countersued after her ex-husband’s attorney called her allegations of violence a “hoax.”

Public opinion during the trial was overwhelmingly in favor of Depp, with Heard’s lawyers accusing her legal team of “demonizing” her.

Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, said the actress Aquaman wants to appeal the verdict.