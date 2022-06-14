Johnny Depp Must Return To The Stand Due To ‘Rocky’ Brooks Lawsuit

Nicholas Escobar Escobar nescobar@larepublica.com.co

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Rocky Brooks assured that, in 2017, Depp hit him in the chest after he insisted that they record a new scene

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp will be forced to take to the stands again in the United States where he will have to testify following a lawsuit filed by Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks, a location manager for several movies, after Depp punched him in the set of the film City of Lies.

According to information from the New York Post, the judges were in favor of Johnny Depp, however, he will have to testify before the Los Angeles Superior Court on July 25, with the same defense he had in the trial against his ex-wife Amber. Heard, Benjamin Chew, and Camille Vasquez.

In Brooks’ lawsuit, he claimed that Depp punched him twice in the chest in 2017, after the actor was enraged by Brooks’ insistence that they shoot another scene that wasn’t working. And, during this fight, he assured that when things began to heat up, he went to look for a police officer, however, according to his testimony, Depp hit him before he could find a uniformed officer.

Brooks’s lawyer, Pat Harris, clarified that the result of the trial that was taking place with Amber Heard has no relevance, because “Brooks’ case is not about two Hollywood celebrities involved in a toxic relationship,” he said.

It should be remembered that, a few days ago, Amber Heard broke the silence and expressed that the hatred she had received during the trial against Depp had not been fair. In it, Depp was awarded more than $10 million in damages and defamation. In turn, the actress received US$2 million.

“But even if someone is sure that I deserve all this hate, even if they think I’m lying, they couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that they think there has been fair representation on social media,” the actress stressed. Finally, her attorney Elaine Bredehoft, said Heard would appeal the trial verdict.