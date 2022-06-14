Johnny Depp is willing to give up the money from the lawsuit

Johnny Depp’s lawyers made it clear that it was never about the money, but about getting his truth out there and clearing his name.

The defamation lawsuit between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp came to an end after six weeks of pleadings, leaving behind a huge sum of money that both must fork out. On the one hand, Johnny must pay his ex-wife 2 million dollars, while Amber will have to deposit 10 million to the actor.

But since the sentence was given, Mera’s interpreter revealed that she could not pay that amount, because she did not have the means to do so, so Depp may be willing to give up the money.

And it is that the actor’s lawyers Camille Vasquez Y benjamin chew they attended the program good morning america where they talked about both the money and the outcome of the trial.

In it they stated that the demand “it was never about money” but he will not give up the money for nothing, on the contrary, what the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is looking for is that his ex-wife decides not to appeal to the trial.

“The key to victory was focusing on facts and evidence and Johnny’s opportunity to tell the truth for the first time. He was able to connect with the jury and the general public and tell what really happened.” Camille Vazques.

It should be noted that Amber has maintained throughout the weeks that the actor’s victory was due to his fame, as well as to the smear campaign by social networks, including the actress’s lawyer, Elaine Bredhoft stated that they wish to appeal, as well as the impossibility of paying that amount of money.

Faced with the possibility that Depp will give up the money, the lawyers stated the following:

“Obviously we can’t disclose any attorney-client communication, but as Depp testified, and as we both made clear in our respective closings, it was never about money for him. It was about restoring his reputation, and he did it.” -Benjamin Chew.

It must be remembered that during his intervention in court, Johnny made it clear that what will happen will happen, he had already lost, and that his only wish was for the public to know his version of the story.

