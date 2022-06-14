Johnny Depp could forgive Amber Heard his multimillion-dollar debt on one condition

Johnny Depp lives a great stage right now. Although recent years have been full of problems, lawyers, papers and courts, his triumph in the trial against Amber Heard has cleared his reputation in the public eye and now lies ahead to restore his career. On the other hand, the actress must pay US$ 8 million to the actor as compensation, however, things could turn out differently. According to the lawyers Johnnyyour ex-wife’s debt could be forgiven only if you meet a very specific condition.

Depp Y heard they were married in 2015 but love did not last long. Both signed the divorce in 2017 and from then on a wave of slander came into their lives, unleashed by the scandalous opinion piece written by Amber in which she accused him of domestic violence. 2016 was a key year in the lives of both, since it was then that the most violent episodes between them were unleashed.

Johnny stated that the Aquaman star threw a glass bottle at him, hitting him in the hand and severing a part of his middle finger; the incident required surgery. For his part, Amber Maintains that Depp he hit her, yelled at her, punched her in the face, pushed her down the stairs and sexually abused her. The interpreter of Jack Sparrow sued her for defamation, defeating her last Wednesday, June 1. Although to heard ordered to pay US$10 million, Johnny he didn’t come out clean and must pay her $2 million, reducing the debt to $8 million.

But heard don’t have the money to pay Johnny and so the actress’s lawyers declared during a recent interview in Today. But the actor’s representatives have appeared before the cameras with a statement that could mean relief for Amber. The presenter of good morning america questioned benchewone of the lawyers Deppabout the next stage of the legal battle: “You said that the goal was not to impoverish the Mrs Heard. Is it possible that we can work out a deal where she waives the appeal in exchange for the mr depp award money damages?”

Though chew try not to fall into the nets of the presenter, he declares enough to think that the condition to forgive the debt to Amber Heard is that he does not present an appeal document:

It was about restoring his reputation and he has. We have to be careful what we say, but it was about Mr Depp’s reputation, that’s what it was about for him. […] It was as if the weight of the world had been lifted from him and I feel that finally, after six years, he has his life back.

According to the site Celebrity Net Worththe heritage of Amber Heard would be -US$6 million, so you would have nothing to pay to Johnny Depp for the outcome of the trial. The 36-year-old actress recorded scenes for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’However, rumors assure that Warner Bros. will eliminate all of its screen time in the film with the intention of avoiding failure. The DC Extended Universe is already in too much trouble for the sequel to a major production not to turn out as the board expects. According to the official schedule, it opens in theaters on March 17, 2023.

