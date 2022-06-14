Johnny Depp arrives today on Channel 5 with ‘El Joven Manos de Tijera’ | Films

Samantha Coiffer

Don’t miss it on our live programming with Winona Ryder

Johnny Depp He is one of the favorite actors of the Channel 5 audience, so this Tuesday, June 14, we have a movie that you are going to love.

That’s right, at 4:30 p.m. we are waiting for you for the broadcast of ‘El Joven Manos de Tijera’, a film that quickly became a success after its release in 1990.

Get ready to see Depp in one of his most iconic characters, Edward, along with one of his greatest loves: Winona Ryder, who currently stars in ‘Stranger Things’.

In addition, the tape has the participation of Dianne Wiest, Kathy Baker and in case you had not noticed before, Nick Carter, the very same member of the Backstreet Boys, appears as a neighbor who appears running briefly in the film.

We are waiting for you this afternoon to relive your childhood with this film and at the end, do not miss the game of the Mexican team against Jamaica.

