Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake: here’s what the secret of their marriage is

The secret to a happy and lasting marriage? Now it is no longer a secret. To reveal it is Jessica Biel.

L “actress launched from the series Seventh heaven has just unveiled what makes her lucky union work with Justin Timberlake. Soon the two will celebrate 10 years of marriage.

Jessica and Justin have been dating since 2007 and got married on October 19, 2012, with a ceremony held in Savelletriin Puglia. Together they had two children: Silas Randallborn in 2015, e Phineaswho came into the world in great secrecy in 2020, with the couple who, thanks to the lockdown period for the pandemic, had managed to keep the pregnancy private.

The two form one of the most romantic couples around in Hollywood, as evidenced by their sweet messages exchanged on social media, as well as their public statements. Including the one made in a recent interview by Jessica Biel, on the occasion of the premiere of the new miniseries Candyin which she is the protagonist and in which her husband also makes an appearance.

Talking with Entertainment Tonightabout her marriage to Justin Timberlake Jessica said: “I have to give Justin credit for this thing he always tells me, ‘We can be married, but we also have to keep dating,’ and it’s so true. We continue to make time for each other and continue to make each other a priority. And we do the things we love together“.

The 40-year-old actress also confessed that, like any other couple, their relationship also has its ups and downs: “It’s not always easy, as we all know, but moments spent together help overcome difficult times“.

Among the most difficult periods they had to face was the one experienced at the end of 2019, when Justin was paparazzi while in a club he was holding his colleague by the hand. Alisha Wainwrightwith whom he shot the film Palmer.

On social media, he then apologized publicly: “I drank too much that night. Nothing happened between us, but I made a mistake and I regret my behavior. I ask forgiveness from my amazing wife for putting her in such an embarrassing situation, I want to focus on being the best husband and father possible“.

However, their marriage withstood that complicated moment. The following year the two had their second child and now they appear more united and close-knit than ever on the red carpet of the premiere of Candy. In this regard, Jessica Biel commented: “It’s always fun to celebrate something you’re proud of and to do it with him and have a glass of wine is special“.







