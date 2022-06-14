Jennifer Lopez documentary “Halftime” revelations: from Shakira’s drama to Ben Affleck’s cameo

Ads

A look inside the world of J. Lo. Jennifer Lopez brought cameras with her as she prepared to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, but viewers learned more about how she and Shakira planned their sets.

“No matter what I got, their appetite to cover up my personal life overshadowed everything that was happening in my career. I just had very low self-esteem, ”admitted the 52-year-old artist on Halftime, who began streaming on Netflix on Tuesday, June 14. “I really believed what they said a lot, which is I was nobody Good. I was not a good singer, I was not a good actress, I was not a good dancer. I was not good at anything “.

Looking back on her ten-year career, Lopez is candid about the difficulties of being taken seriously as a Latin woman in Hollywood. As a result, the Grammy nominee and her team were far from thrilled when the NFL chose to name Shakira as their 2020 Super Bowl co-headliner.

“Typically, you have a headliner in a Super Bowl. That headliner builds a show, and should they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice, ”said longtime Lopez manager Benny Medina. “It was an insult to say that you needed two Latinas to do the work an artist has historically done.”

Lopez doesn’t slam Shakira, but he doesn’t mince words when it comes to the decision to split time on stage.

“We have six fucking minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s enough, there’s five left. But there must be some songs we sing, though. We must have our singing moments. It’s not going to be a fucking dance magazine, ”the“ Let’s Get Loud ”singer said. “We have to sing our message. … This is the worst idea in the world of having two people doing the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world ”.

While Lopez was engaged to Alex Rodriguez during the production of Halftime, the athlete does not appear. Fans, however, listen briefly to Ben Affleck (more on that cameo below) and see how close Lopez is to her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“Like, even now, I’m not going to get into what my relationships were like. But in the way it connects to me and the journey I’ve been on, I had to learn that the key wasn’t so much in other people but in yourself, ”Lopez explained. “It’s about being your own keeper and not looking for someone to give you a home, but creating your own home.”

The first half is streaming now. Scroll on for the biggest takeaways:

