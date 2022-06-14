Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would have secretly married

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.14.2022 08:12:03





Almost a year after being engaged, everything would indicate that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have already arrived at the altar and they said “yes” in a private ceremony at an exclusive hotel. Although so far the couple has not confirmed or denied it, the media mention that they are already husband and wife.

According to the Spanish magazine Heart, The secret wedding between JLo and Ben Affleck took place this weekend at the Ritz-Reynolds hotel on Lake Oconee in Georgia. The ceremony was small, but the guests, as well as the workers of the place, signed a confidentiality agreement.

Although everything was secret inside the wedding, the neighbors and some other hotel guests were the ones who leaked the information to various media outlets. For now It is unknown if what these sources say is true and it would be a matter of waiting for the famous confirm or reject it.

Since they resumed their relationship, the eyes are on the actor and the singer. A few weeks ago, TMZ He assured that the couple was seen looking for their new home and apparently they were interested to acquire a $60 million mansion located in Beverly Hills.

Before rumors of a wedding circulated, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen in the presentation of the documentary of the singer half-time, in which the process counts that he did for the halftime show he did with Shakira in 2020. In this documentary, which will be released by Netflix, Ben Affleck also appears.

JLo and Ben Affleck started dating in 2002 and it seemed that they would end up happily married after they got engaged, however, they ended their relationship in 2004. Nobody expected that they would give themselves a new opportunity, but in 2021, The couple confirmed that they resumed their relationship and shortly after they reported that they had become engaged for the second time.

PJG