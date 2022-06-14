Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would have married in secret

There are no confirmations or denials of the highly armored ceremony and for now there are no photos. Probably they were sold for a major exclusive to an American magazine. The rumors, then spread by the US media, come from the neighbors of the exclusive hotel, whose prolonged closure and the comings and goings around would have aroused questions and curiosity.

The couple would have pronounced the fateful “yes” 19 years after the sensational reverse in 2003 when they thought better of it as they were about to go to the altar. The two actors got back together last year and in September they officially got engaged. Lopez, who is 52, and Affleck, who is three years younger, first fell in love in November 2002, after starring together in the film “Gigli”, but the following year, literally on the eve of wedding, the wedding had been canceled, officially due to “too much media attention”, and in January 2004 the two broke up.

She got married three times: with Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, then with Chris Judd, marriage went on from 2001 to 2003 and, finally, with Marc Anthony, with whom she had two children. Ben Affleck, on the other hand, married Jennifer Garner with whom he had three daughters. The couple divorced in 2018. In February, Lopez confided in People to trust, this time, on the strength of their love: “We are older now, we are smarter, we have more experience, we are in different places in our lives, we have children now, and we must be very aware of these things”.