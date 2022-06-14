Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married over the weekend

Some US media claim that the famous couple are already husband and wife. The ceremony was held at the exclusive Ritz-Reynolds hotel in Georgia.

Different media assure that Jennifer López and Ben Affleck secretly married in a very intimate wedding, where they made all those present sign confidentiality agreements, according to the Spanish magazine Cuore.

The couple announced their engagement at the end of April, and since then everything was rumored about where and when the wedding would take place. Apparently the lovers did not want to wait any longer and finally said: “yes, I do”.

Other US media revealed that the ceremony was held at the Ritz-Reynolds hotel in Georgia, with the highest secrecy. The place is famous for having beautiful spots overlooking the lake in the area. At the moment none of the celebrities have revealed anything about it.

A few days ago, Jlo was in charge of opening the Tribeca Film Festival in New York to present her documentary “Halftime”, where she reveals some details of her life in recent years.

Photos: AFP

For his part, Affleck had been immersed in his next works for film and television.