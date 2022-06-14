Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking for a luxurious and exclusive house in Los Angeles

Photo credit: Realtor/Korpa

The artist Jennifer López premieres the documentary half-time on Netflix. The film recounts the artistic life of the New York singer and actress and the challenges she has overcome to manage to carve out a niche for herself among the celebrities from Hollywood.

Their success has not been a bed of roses, they know it well Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, that they have resumed their relationship and it seems that they are looking for a new home together. Social networks were revolutionized with the visit to this superb mansion in Los Angeles and they have just made their sentimental relationship public, through this video uploaded to Instagram by actress Leah Remini.

The house is sold furnished, for 65 million euros, but attention! the interior design is from the very exclusive Italian firm Fendi Casa. It is a beautiful estate with premium qualities, like this unique penthouse that JLo has in New York.

The actors have carefully reviewed every detail of this two storey building, which is distributed in 8 bedrooms, several living rooms, kitchen, dining rooms, indoor and outdoor pool, 12 bathrooms, cinema room, hairdresser, bowling alley, gym, golf simulator, wine cellar with tasting room, spa with hammambarbecue area and garage for four cars.

Photo credit: Realtor/The MLS

The interior design color palette of this luxury home navigates between white, black, ocher and gold tones or the range of chocolate, with pink touches. The seats and sofas have high upholstery, made in Italy, with artisan details and finishes with unique fabrics, such as velvet and leather.

Photo credit: Realtor/The MLS

The lamps are protagonists in each space, always with Exclusive designs, like the three superb chandeliers in this large room, signed by Fendi Casa, which are the model Duke.

Photo credit: Realtor/The MLS

The couple already own another property in Los Angeles, having nearly married in 2002, but are looking for a new love nest in the Californian city. Now, the tandem bennifer wants to renew his real estate assets and has visited this luxurious property, located in Homby Hills, the most exclusive area of ​​Beverly Hills, where the famous Neverlandwhich belonged to Michael Jackson.

Photo credit: Realtor/The MLS

Jennifer López continues her artistic career with the songs she has released with Maluma or the song change step, along with the reggaeton singer Rauw Alejandro, who a few months ago acquired this Catalan mansion with Rosalía.

For his part, the actor and film director has announced that he is going to be part of The Justice League and will embody Batman in a great production of the HBO Max platform.

The house visited by the couple celebrities It was built in 2013 and occupies about 3,000 m2. Fendi Casa has been in charge of adding style to the interior design of this property premium. His collections are always cosmopolitan and with a plus of glamor to create sophisticated atmospheres, as in this officewhere functional designs and riskier decorative elements are found.

Photo credit: Realtor/The MLS

The Main bedroom it’s a fantastic suite room. It has a large terrace, a seating area in front of the fireplace and its own bathroom. The lamp chandelierby Fendi, is a very original creation, in black chrome.

Photo credit: Realtor/The MLS

The coatings of bath they are finished in white marble and add elegance to this atmosphere. It is impossible not to imagine JLo sitting in this easy chair, upholstered in quilted pink, from her dressing table.

Photo credit: Realtor/The MLS

The hamman with steam bath is a real dream.

The dinning room It is a space open to nature, with direct access to the large green area of ​​the house. Table Brunello It is made of wood and chromed steel and has an original design of the legs, in the shape of an X.

Photo credit: Realtor/The MLS

We don’t know if Jennifer Lopez and Ben Aflleck are wine loversbut it’s fantastic cellar deserves a special mention. Tastings around the table are sure to go on for hours. The architectural ceiling lamp is the model Giottoby Fendi, which is around €8,500.

Photo credit: Realtor/The MLS

Ben Affleck and Jennifer López have surely paid special attention to this cinema, with comfortable leather armchairs, it could become your favorite place in the house.

Photo credit: Realtor/The MLS

The bowling alley it is a true fantasy, with four lanes and screens to see the score in each game.

Photo credit: Realtor/The MLS

In this hairdressing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will look perfect for any red carpet. It has a hair washing area, two hairdressing stations and a corner to comfortably perform manicures and pedicures.

Photo credit: Realtor/The MLS

We still don’t know if the bennifer will decide to buy this exclusive and luxurious property, for now we say yes, I do!