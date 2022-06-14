Jennifer Aniston still has a Monica Geller dress and just wore it

Can you imagine being Jennifer Aniston and having part of Rachel’s wardrobe and this Monica Geller dress from friends? Well, the actress still has certain pieces of hers in her closet, including a dress that she just put on again.

Jennifer Aniston borrowed a piece from her friend Courteney Cox’s character’s closet, a black and gray lace dress, for a casual day out with her stylist date.

“Does the dress look familiar to you? I still have it!” she wrote it on her Instagram story along with two photos of Cox, aka Monica Geller—in the Central Perk dress.

And not only that, her stylist also shared a post regarding her date with the actress and the fact that Jennifer Aniston brought her salon wearing a Monica Geller dress, so this obviously deserved an Instagram post:

“Nothing better than a cool summer cut ✂️for @jenniferaniston Jen leans into her natural texture using her @lolavie shine detangler (a little goes a long way) A good haircut should do the job so she can wash and wear her hair natural for summer #summerhair #haircolor by Jonathan Gale and @codysmithhair #makeup by @angelalevinmakeup #dreamteam,” she wrote in the caption.

Following: Stranger Things 4, Vol. 2 images are here

Explore more at: Instyle.mx