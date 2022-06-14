Jennifer Aniston Says the Internet Makes People Famous for Basically Doing Nothing

There is no doubt that the Internet, and specifically social networks, have been shaping society and the entertainment industry practically since they were created. Initially, people used these types of websites, applications and platforms to communicate with other people, but for several years now, social networks have served to catapult countless new faces to fame, some who are really talented. and they have something to offer the world, and others… not so much.

In past decades, when the Internet did not yet exist or was not well known, it was quite difficult for a person to become famous, to achieve this they needed to appear in a movie, series or stand out in music. In these times, it is much easier to gain fame thanks to social networks, where anyone can create content without even having to leave home. The famous actress Jennifer Aniston, best known for having played Rachel Green in the successful series Friends, recently said (via Variety) that she felt lucky to have started in the industry before the arrival of social networks, as she assures that they have diluted the work of actors today.

In the latest issue of Variety’s Actors on Actors, Jennifer Aniston and Sebastian Stan opened up about a host of topics that took them back in time, the ’90s to be precise.

