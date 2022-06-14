Jennifer Aniston rescues a dress from 20 years ago that Monica wore in ‘Friends’

EFE videos

Muslim community in Mexico inaugurates shelter at the Tijuana border

Tijuana (Mexico), Jun 12 (EFE).- The Muslim community that lives in the Mexican city of Tijuana, inaugurated this Saturday a shelter for people who are fleeing the Taliban regime and for people from all over the world who profess their same religion and who are coming to the city to request humanitarian asylum in the United States and Canada. Since last August, when the Taliban regime took control of Afghanistan and after the announcement by the Mexican government to give shelter mainly to women and girls, the Latina Muslim foundation began construction of the shelter that bears the name “Assabil” and is located in the area north of the city, a few kilometers from the border port of San Ysidro. LEGAL CROSSES Sonia Tinoco García, president of the foundation, shared with Efe that they currently have 30 people sheltered, most of them are families who come with children, who are given medical and psychological care and empowerment classes, in addition to that provide them with information on asylum applications and advice to carry out their crossings legally. “The refugees have arrived here broken, with many problems about what is going to happen to them, what they are going to do, and we tell them to find out about their entry into the United States and to see if they can enter for asylum, in a legal, we ask you not to do it illegally and not to pay a “coyote” (person who crosses people illegally)”, he said. The activist comments that they have come to the shelter because the word has spread that there is this space in Tijuana to receive them and she is aware that they continue to arrive and more people will arrive from now on, because many are leaving their countries, “especially everything from where the war conflict is and we are giving them support”. He stressed that after 10 months of building and conditioning the space, with the help and financing also from the Muslim community of San Diego, in the United States, the doors of the shelter finally opened this Saturday, which has a kitchen, dining room, rooms and a mosque to perform their prayers. “It was a long road, but it was worth it; this is very important to me because my religion has taught me to have a little more mercy, especially with people who travel and ask for asylum, so it’s a dream come true that came true thanks to everyone’s help, including people who profess other religions,” he said. FLEEING FROM THE TALIBAN REGIME One of the refugees currently in the shelter is the young Imran Karimzai, originally from Afghanistan, who left six months ago along with his parents and siblings, as well as the family of one of his uncles (eight members in total), after they received death threats from the Taliban regime. “My father was part of the army of my country, but when all this happened the Taliban groups wanted to kill my father, we received threats that they would kill the whole family and we first went to the city of Pakistan, where they gave us refuge, from there we went to Istanbul and from there to Mexico City, from where we left for Tijuana and we have been here for six months,” he told Efe. Imran said he felt “very grateful” because in Tijuana he and his family feel very calm and because they believe that now they can form a new life, in addition to the fact that he and his brothers want to start studying. His father, Saraj Karimzai, also shared that feeling of gratitude because he said he felt completely safe already being here with his family; “Although I also feel sad for having left everything in my country, for what this new stage represents, but I understand it because of that violent situation, I could not expose my children.” “Here my only concern is the safety of my children, although I know that they have it here, I am concerned that they cannot have a school or that we can have the basics, that is what worries me, but that is why we want to go to the United States, to start a new life,” he said. Sonia Tinoco said at the end of the inauguration ceremony that she wants to leave a legacy for the entire community, that they know that in Mexico and in Tijuana, there is a place for them: “It is very beautiful and very gratifying to see Muslims, because I am Muslim. , Latina and Mexican, and helping another person who is not Latino but who is Muslim is very rewarding and feels very nice.” (c) EFE Agency