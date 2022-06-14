Jennifer Aniston messes it up with her latest comments on the Hollywood industry and the networks are on top of her – CINEMABLEND

Many people have been quick to echo his recent statements: “Don’t Google your parents.”





Jennifer Aniston is being the focus of news for her latest statements about the Hollywood industry in a Variety interview that is part of her initiative Actors on Actorswhere several actors are invited to interview each other.

On this occasion, the chosen ones have been the actress of friends and Sebastian Stan. At a time when they talk about her role in Pam and Tommy, available on Disney +, Jennifer Aniston takes the opportunity to mention how the story of Pamela Anderson and her sex tape was what started this line of become famous for just doing nothing.

Right around that time is when the internet really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous. This thing about people basically getting famous by doing nothing. Like Pam, Paris Hilton… I feel very lucky to have been in the industry before it became what it is today. More streaming services… you’re famous for TikTok, YouTube, Instagram… It’s almost like the actor’s work is being diluted

These comments have not been long in being badly received by several people who have decided to use Twitter to bring out that Jennifer Aniston She’s actually a nepotist since he comes from a family of actors.

“Don’t Google Jennifer Aniston’s Parents”

“What is she talking about. She got to be an actress because she’s a nepotist”

“Casting directors used to literally approach random pretty girls and offer them parts if they said they could act”

“I miss when you could only be famous when you were privileged and rich” that’s what he’s saying”

“In my day, you needed to work your way up to fame on an all-Caucasian series set in New York City”

“They’re so mad that they can’t keep the celebrity title to stay in their weird elite Hollywood nepotism”

You can watch the full interview below:

