Jennifer Aniston and her frizzy hair in reference to ‘Friends’

We have all made a reference to ‘Friends’ in our daily conversations. “We weren’t on a break”, “it’s her lobster” and “Oh my God”, which is a popular expression clearly invented by Janice’s character 😉. The fact is that the protagonists of the series also paraphrase themselves —what a fantasy— and the last one to do so was Jennifer Aniston through a most natural ‘selfie’ on Instagram. The sentence in question is “Okay, Humidity…” (translated as ‘okay, the humidity…’), a line that Monica Geller (also known as Courteney Cox) uttered during episode 23 of the ninth season, when they moved to Barbados. We know that you remember the episode, as a good fan of fiction that you are, but there is the ‘kindly reminder’.

A snapshot showing Aniston no makeup, no fear of getting an unflattering front camera shot and messy hair. An unexpected volume that, by the way, seems precious to us and worth leaving like that, natural. Almost three million ‘likes’ in less than a day guarantee everything that is good in this photo.

Jennifer rescues Monica in her ‘stories’

In addition, in case it had not been clear enough for us, the interpreter took over her Instagram ‘stories’ and published the scene in which Monica complains about the humidity with unusual hair on her. We have gone running to Cox’s profile and, for the moment, this image of her published by her friend and partner Aniston has not been echoed.

@Jennifer AnistonInstagram

Of course, as expected, the networks have applauded this fun and spontaneous gesture of the actress who has once again shown that she does not mind being natural. Although it’s okay, we admit it, this image that was destined to be viral meat also promotes a hair product from LolaVie, Aniston’s latest ‘beauty’ brand. We will try to think that the latter was not the main reason why we enjoy this photo today.

