It’s time to stop criticizing your girlfriend for her gray hair

Keanu Reeves is in the best moment of his life, and not only in the professional field, but also in the staff.





And it is that the famous actor found love in artist Alexandra Grant, 49 whom he had known for many years, since 2011, when they worked together, but it was not until 2019 when they started a love relationship.

On every rug you Keanu has attended with Alexandra they look very in love and happy, although unfortunately, network users have dedicated themselves to attacking and criticizing her.





Keanu Reevs: It’s time to stop criticizing your girlfriend for her appearance

And it is that the painter is not the “prototype” of a Hollywood woman, she is a simple woman, who dresses elegantly and chic, and who shows off her gray hair with confidence and without fear.





For this they have said since she is too old for him, until the actor deserves better, showing the worst of society.

In fact, Alexandra is 8 years younger than the actor, so they have no reason to say that she is older, and just based on her gray hair





The best thing is that despite the criticism Keanu proves that he doesn’t care what they say, and is very much in love with Alexandra.

Therefore, it is time to stop attacking her, being so cruel, and see beyond the physical, leaving behind the prototypes of beauty, because she is beautiful, and, above all, she has a personality and charisma that is worth gold.

We must begin to be more kind, especially between women, support us, and stop being so superficial, especially when we should be closer and show each other love and support.