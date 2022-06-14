it is priority to cut the chain

1413158

Caracas.- The National Academy of Medicine ruled this Monday, June 13, on the presence of monkeypox in Venezuela, for which it considered it a priority to “cut the chain of transmission as soon as possible” and assured that this “will be much more easier than with the pandemic COVID-19«.

Through a statement, he explained that in order to prevent the virus from continuing to spread throughout Venezuela and the world is important “that the epidemiological surveillance of this disease be intensified.”

“There is evidence that monkeypox may have been circulating in different communities outside of Africa in a silent, undetected way,” he said.

Monkey virus symptoms

Monkeypox is similar to the much feared smallpox, a disease that was eradicated in 1980, although it is less transmissible and much less serious. These are your symptoms.

Fever.

General discomfort.

skin lesions

Swollen lymph nodes.

How is the virus spread?

In the case of person-to-person transmission, this virus can be transmitted by respiratory droplets or secretions from skin lesions.

Confirmatory diagnosis is based on laboratory tests using PCR, which are already becoming available in Venezuela.

In which Latin American countries is it present?

Since May 2022, a significant increase in monkey virus cases outside of Africa has been recorded. In Latin America, only three cases have been reported in Argentina, one in Brazil, one in Mexico and now one in Venezuela.

On June 12, the Venezuelan Ministry of Health confirmed that a passenger from Spain arrived in Maiquetía infected with monkeypox.

“This is how Venezuela joins the more than 40 countries outside Africa where nearly 1,300 cases have been confirmed, most of these in Europe (United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal),” the statement asserts.

