It already costs less than 270 euros

The Xiaomi mobile, which we have recommended on many occasions, comes with a lot of power and a complete file.

You can get one of the Xiaomi 5G that we have recommended the most in recent months. The LITTLE F3 5G it falls in price in AliExpress Plaza, it is within your reach for only 269 euros in its version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You will receive it at home quickly and free of charge from a warehouse in Spain, with all the guarantees.

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with one of Qualcomm’s most powerful chips, 3 rear camerasa battery that last all day And till 5G connectivity, which will allow you to navigate at full speed. It is a more than interesting purchase below 300 euros, we will tell you everything you need to know about it.

Buy the Xiaomi beast at a discount

The first thing that will catch your attention is the 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate that incorporates this POCO. It looks really good and thanks to that high refresh rate it moves nice and smooth. AMOLED technology is responsible for offering vibrant colors and deep blackswe are not talking about any panel.

As we have said, under its chassis is one of the most powerful chips manufactured by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 870. It will move heavy applications and games without problems, you can rest easy and enjoy its speed. In this offer it comes along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

We come across 3 rear cameras in this POCO F3 5G: you will be able to take good pictures with its 48 megapixel main sensorits wide angle 8 megapixel and its macro sensing 5 megapixel. Our protagonist also incorporates a 20 megapixel front camera.

The autonomy of this POCO will not disappoint you, you will get to the end of the day even if you are demanding. It has a capacity of 4,520 mAh Y a fast charge of 33W with which you will recover energy in just a few minutes. Do you have to leave home and only have 5% left? You are saved. The Chinese device also incorporates 5G and NFC connectivitytechnology with which you can pay in all kinds of shops.

You have been able to verify one of the best Xiaomi 5G is within your reach for less than 300 euros. You get a complete mobile, with a lot of power, a smooth 120 Hz screen, good cameras and a battery that charges at full speed. You can trust this POCO, it will deliver a great experience for years to come.

