Internet Explorer will stop working on June 15

Microsoft will end support for Internet Explorer 11the latest available version of your browser, this Wednesday June, 15to offer exclusively Microsoft Edgeyour current browser.

The company announced the end of support for Internet Explorer by your Microsoft 365 online ecosystem services in May of last year, when he indicated that the browser’s desktop app would no longer be supported for certain versions of Windows 10.

“With Microsoft Edge, we provide a path to the future of the web while respecting the past of the web. Change was necessary, but we didn’t want to leave behind apps and sites that were trusted and still work,” he said at the time.

In the statement with which he made official the end of Internet Explorer, Updated at the end of last May, he explained that Edge not only offered better security and was more modern than its predecessor, but also guaranteed “compatibility with older and legacy websites and applications from other programs”.

“Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built inso you can access those older Internet Explorer-based websites and apps right from Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said.

In this update he also pointed out that the latest available version of his browser would no longer be usable from June 15 to make way for Microsoft Edge as the main web browser developed by Microsoft.

Likewise, the company highlighted that, compared to the monthly security updates characteristic of Internet Explorer 11, Microsoft Edge is capable of issuing security patches for immediate vulnerabilities “within days, if not hours”.

The withdrawal of support for Internet Explorer 11 will not affect server-based browser applications or the Windows 10 Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) or the Trident MSHTML engine.

