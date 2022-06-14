Individual posters and new preview with the protagonists of “Thor: Love and Thunder”

The cast announces advance ticket sales



The new movie of Marvel Studios will once again star Thor of Chris Hemsworth and the return of Natalie Portman this time as mighty thor. The fourth installment of the franchise premiered teaser and trailer in which they advance what we will see about the characters, the new faces and the villain, this time played by Christian bale. This week, in addition, Marvel released posters of all the main characters and two exclusive previews. As a novelty, the official presentation of the famous mythological goats of Thor, Tanngnjóstr Y tanngrisnir.

The film that arrives on July 7 in theaters in Latin America unveiled a poster of the rest of the cast: the aforementioned villain Gorr, the butcher of gods, played by bale; Zeus’s Russell Crowe; Thor Y mighty thorthe one of Valkyrie of Tessa Thompson and the other expected return, the Korg of Taika Waititi, director again of the film.

There is very little left for the premiere and Marvel It has already started with the release of clips with little, but important information, in the latter he anticipates that all the characters close to Thorincluding Guardians of the Galaxy, They will form a team. Everything would indicate that it is to face hatbut rarely what they make explicit in the advances becomes a reality in the footage.

According to the synopsis, “the film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie Queen (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, like Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.”

“The Gods only care about one thing, themselves. So here I make my promise: All Gods must die,” Gorr says in his introduction sequence. Without a doubt, he poses as a tough villain after having faced Hello (Cate Blanchett) in the previous film, Thor: Ragnarök. Another novelty is the entry of Russell Crowe like Zeus, who seems to have Thor captured to somehow fight in a ring of gods. He also returns in front of the camera Taika Waititi as Korg, who will be one of the group of close and maximum companion along with Tessa Thompson like Valkyrie.

But of course the most anticipated character to see on screen is that of Natalie Portman. At Comic-Con San Diego in 2019, Taika Waititi welcomed the actress in her return to the film franchise. Unexpectedly, she joined Chris Hemsworth Y Tessa Thompson on stage, and the director of JojoRabbit he himself offered him the honor of carrying the hammer Mjolnir. With this gesture, it was clear that his participation would be directly related to the debut of mighty thor in the UCM. A few months later, the results of her physical transformation were revealed in photos leaked from the set, but finally today you can see how she really looks fully characterized as a powerful hero.

Come back Taika Waititi to the address. After the success of Thor: Ragnaröknow you will have your new movie giving Thor his fourth installment. She will also play Korgthe main character’s friendliest friend, with individual poster.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 7 in Latin America.

