Indiana Jones 5 would rejuvenate Harrison Ford by breaking Spielberg’s orders

indiana jones 5 published its first official image at the last Star Wars Celebration. A somewhat rare contact that allowed viewers to meet again with one of the most mythical figures of action cinema. The saga directed by steven spielberg now it passes into the hands of james mangolda filmmaker specializing in farewells (Logan) who has also had his approximations to the western with The 3:10 train. However, the director will have finally used a letter that will go against the will to keep Henry Jones Jr. tied to his age and his time space. “Harrison has to be the age he is when we make the movie. I’ll have to play that age, and we’ll write it into the script“, said the person in charge of Jurassic Park.

But in the past we have seen various leaked images of the shooting set in which Harrison Ford can be seen with material on his face that would serve to rejuvenate the actor in post-production. Maybe to make some kind of flashback or to make some CGI adjustments for the final release of the film, which will be released in 2023. If something like this were done, it would definitely break one of the conditions that Steven Spielberg assured that he would never apply to the film. “Never resort to rejuvenation for Harrison Ford.”

“ Indiana Jones 5 will be released on June 30, 2023.

It’s known that the film closely studying events related to World War II, so the flashback in question would be more than justified, but there is nothing confirmed at this point logically, because we also do not even have a teaser or a trailer. When Steven Spielberg left, it seemed like the right time to let James Mangold make his own decisions,” said David Koepp, screenwriter of the original films. it is quite possible that Mangold made his own after seeing Spielberg disassociate himself from directing. But she would not stop being a decision that would go against the author of the remake of West Side Story.

