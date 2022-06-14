In case you had doubts: Sam Asghari will not see a dollar from Britney

It seems that Britney Spears will not make the same mistakes as in the past, because to consolidate her marriage with Sam Asghari, she first signed a prenuptial agreement that prevents her now husband from having access to the fortune of “the princess of pop”, if the things go wrong between the couple and they separate in the future.

Since the bride and groom got engaged in September of last year, Britney’s lawyers went to work to make clear the marriage contract, which is signed before any marriage takes place, a minor known as a prenuptial agreement, in the specifying how assets will be divided if the relationship is dissolved.

Sources close to the couple told “TMZ” that, before getting married, Sam Asghari would have already joked about the subject, assuring that he was the one who was interested in signing that agreement, to protect his Jeep and shoe collection, but what It is true, it is that Britney was the first interested in leaving the economic situation well clarified, since her fortune is valued at 60 million dollars, a sum that, moreover, could increase over the years.

The agreement signed by Spears and Asghari dictates that the 28-year-old personal trainer will not receive a dollar from Britney’s account, since although, when the interpreter of “Baby one more time” married Kevin Federline, in In 2004, she also signed a prenuptial agreement but on that occasion the singer promised to pay 300 thousand dollars, for every three years of commitment, in case of divorce.

Spears and Federline divorced in 2007, after three years of dating, and the conception of their two sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, who are now 16 and 15 years old, respectively.

Although, for now, everything is hunky-dory between the couple who celebrated their wedding ceremony last Thursday, June 9, in an intimate celebration, held at Spears’ house and with the presence of great friends from the middle , such as Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace, who designed the bride’s dress.