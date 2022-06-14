IMSS highlights more than 100 thousand specialty and family medicine consultations

With the aim of strengthening and increasing the services that presented some deferral due to the attention of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) highlighted the realization in three days, of 100 thousand consultations of which, 23 thousand 929 were of Specialty and 76 thousand 368 of Family Medicine Consultations.

The IMSS specified that from June 10 to 12, within the framework of the Seventh National Conference on Continuity of Health Services, in the 35 IMSS Representative Offices in the states and the 25 High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE), also 3 thousand 277 surgeries were carried out, 60 thousand 866 detections of chronic-degenerative diseasesthree kidney transplants and two cornea transplants.

“Each entity prioritized care with the specialties with the greatest deferral of External Consultation and Surgery at the Second and Third Level of care.as well as the Integrated Preventive Actions and the Family Medicine consultation in First Level medical units”, he explained.

He indicated that the specialties with the highest demand are Surgery, Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Oncology, Traumatology and Orthopedics, and Urology; while among the most requested surgical care is General Surgery, Maxillofacial Surgery, Traumatology and Orthopedics, Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Urology Onco-surgery.

“The Directorate of Medical Benefits allows the provision of services to be focused on those who, due to the pandemic, waited to be treated in one of the medical units and hospitals, which allows them to guarantee access to health in an orderly and safe manner. ”, he indicated.