If MicroStrategy sold its bitcoin today, it would lose nearly $1 billion

Key facts: The company’s shares have fallen more than 25% this Monday, plummeting along with bitcoin.

MicroStrategy bought 129,218 bitcoins at an average price of $30,700 per unit.

The dramatic drop in the price of bitcoin (BTC) for this Monday, June 13, could not go unnoticed in one of the companies that has bet the most on cryptocurrency in recent times: MicroStrategy.

This moment of bitcoin in the market translates into millionaire unrealized losses. Those losses are around $1 billion for the company headed by Michael Saylor., which has 129,218 bitcoins purchased at an average price of around $30,700 per unit. Now, with the cryptocurrency hovering around $23,000, that company’s BTC fund is seriously affected.

In total, MicroStrategy’s BTC holding has a base price of just under $4 billion. Right now, with the price of the cryptocurrency hovering around $23,200 at the time of writing, that company fund is just approaching $3 billion.

According to the company’s own reports, currently some 19,466 BTC from his fund are used as collateral in a $205 million loan managed by Silvergate Bank. In order to maintain the loan, the collateral must remain above 410 million dollars (double the money borrowed). Right now, that bitcoin figure is over $450 million, so the capital doesn’t seem to be at risk yet.

In fact, in his report for the end of the first quarter of this year, Michael Saylor commented via Twitter that, anyway, the company had almost 120,000 more BTC to collateralize its loan. The cryptocurrency would have to drop to $3,562 in market value for them to be forced to add any other collateral, plot at the time.

MicroStrategy shares fell more than 25%

MicroStrategy is the publicly traded company with the most BTC under its belt, followed far behind by Tesla, which does not even reach 45,000 bitcoins, according to the records of bitcointreasuries.net.

In addition to the fall of bitcoin, MicroStrategy must also face the fall in the value of its own shares. During the day this Monday, the action of the business intelligence company, MSTR, has suffered a drop of more than 25%, according to Investing data. MSTR stock closed at $152.15 on Monday, after trading above $200 on Friday.