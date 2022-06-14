“I would have to break your nose”: Cristián de la Fuente recalled an anecdote with Sylvester Stallone to participate in the movie “Rocky”

Christian of the Source will be the new guest for “but with respect” of Chilevisión, where he will again reveal aspects of his close bond with the Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone.

In this sense, the national actor shared a new anecdote that does not link with the celebrity, indicating that once he asked if he could participate in a sequel to the emblematic saga of Rocky.

“I called him up and told him I wanted to do Rocky.“, explained Cristián de la Fuente in a preview to which he had access TimeX about the conversation of the night.

After this, De la Fuente assured that Stallone responded with a joke, pointing out that he had to go through certain “adjustments” to be part of this well-known film.

“(Sylvester Stallone) told me: ‘I’d have to break your nose to make it look like you’ve ever boxed’“was the American’s response, according to Cristián de la Fuente.

Friendship of Cristián de la Fuente with Sylvester Stallone

Angélica Castro’s husband has told on several occasions that he maintains a close relationship with the star of “Rambo”, those who have shared a set in the past.

Without going any further, in 2001, the actors met in the movie “Driven”, starring Sylvester Stallone and with a role by the national interpreter.

After this episode, both have maintained a close friendship in which, from time to time, Cristián de la Fuente tends to refloat when he is consulted by her.

