‘Hustle’: Adam Sandler revealed how he knew NBA players were good actors

Adam Sandler and the rest of the Hustle The team had a good feeling about turning NBA players into actors. However, some audiences questioned whether or not they could pull it off. Sandler expanded on the way they worked together, their ability to improvise, and their “loose” flow in front of the camera.

‘Hustle’ features Adam Sandler and many NBA players

LR: Ainhoa ​​​​Pillet as Lucia, Maria Botto as Paola, Juancho Hernangomez as Bo Cruz and Adam Sandler | Scott Yamano/Netflix

Hustle drew many audiences for the sports drama with a cast full of Sandler and plenty of NBA stars. Juancho Hernangómez received some of the highest praise for his tremendous performance in the film, especially his ability to cry on the spot. He has a lot to do and is able to delve into varied emotions throughout the narrative.

Nevertheless, Hustle also brings a great list of other NBA players. This list includes Anthony Edwards, Kyle Lowry, Kenny Smith, Mark Jackson, Dr. J, Boban Marjanovic, Moe Wagner, Shaquille O’Neal, among many others. There are more than 20 NBA stars set to appear alongside Sandler in Hustle.

Adam Sandler Explained How He Knew These NBA Players Would Be Great On ‘Hustle’

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/wgqNpkFPRV8?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Sandler appeared in the Dan Patrick Show to talk about his experience filming Hustle. They discussed some of the behind-the-scenes happenings, including what it was like working with NBA stars. Host Dan Patrick specifically wanted to know how Sandler knew these NBA stars would be good enough actors to star in Hustle.

“I mean, you just assume,” Sandler said. “My man, Juancho, those guys were teammates. Juancho called Jeremiah [Zagar]who directed the movie, and said, ‘I think my teammate might want to play Kermit, the bad guy in the movie.

Sandler continued: “So, we all talk about it. I said, ‘Anthony Edwards, man, that guy is amazing.’ I knew he was already funny just watching him being interviewed and everything he says makes you laugh. That was it.”

“Those two were so relaxed together, you were like, ‘Try this, try that,'” Sandler recalled. “It was still written, there were things like, ‘What would you say in this situation?’ So, they just felt loose together.”

NBA players felt ‘loose’ on camera

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/nM4iy0reaCA?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Patrick asked Sandler how the energy was on the set of Hustle. These NBA stars have done many interviews, but they are not trained in the art of acting. The presenter wanted to know how they were instructed to perform these scenes correctly.

“Man, it’s ridiculous,” Sandler said. “Every single guy that’s in the league that’s in the movie, you didn’t have to tell them much. They would not freeze. They weren’t stiff, they were just naturally loose.”

Sandler continued: “Whatever is written, they will say, ‘Good.’ So, you would say, ‘Go ahead, say what you would say.’ They would look at each other, ‘I think I would say this.’ ‘Go ahead, say that.’ They just said it, they felt loose and just calm. Kyle Lowry, Matisse, all those guys in the gym, when they were just saying their stuff, you were like, ‘Great, man. You don’t have to take two. They were so relaxed.”

RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal Had to Win an NBA Championship Before Adam Sandler Cast Him in a Movie (Exclusive)