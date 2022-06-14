Hugh Jackman did appear in the series but he was not Wolverine – FayerWayer

There is a general consensus that The Simpsons would be going through a second stage of revival in its 33rd season.

It is not something as great as its golden era of its first 8 years of production. But, to be honest, these new episodes remind us of those glory days. All largely thanks to the fact that his scripts and plots have once again had those brilliant and hilarious moments.

For this reason, during the last months there was great speculation about what would happen in one of its most recent episodes where the participation of one of the most legendary actors of our time was announced: Hugh Jackman.

With all the Fox craziness being owned by Disney the expectation is that he could then appear in a cameo as Wolverine or interconnect this whole multiverse thing.

But no, the episode finally aired and it turned out to be something much more twisted than we could have imagined: a musical.

Why Hugh Jackman did a musical number on The Simpsons

This episode where Hugh Jackman participated was of relative importance since it was the final chapter of a season that made many of his old fans regain faith.

The last episodes took us back to the golden age of the series and the expectation for a brilliant episode was high. In the end we got this:

The episode titled Poorhouse Rock features Hugh Jackman as a janitor who works at the nuclear power plant alongside Homer.

At the climactic point of the plot of the chapter Bart visits his father at work, and that’s when Hugh the janitor appears to direct this musical number that works as a history class.

The musical broadly discusses how America’s middle class managed to flourish and prosper after World War II, allowing guys like Homer to be financially successful enough not to live under a bridge.

In fact, the former Secretary of Labor of the United States, Robert Reich, also ends up appearing in the middle of the issue, to the bewilderment of many.

The reality, however, is that Hugh Jackman has an extensive career as a showman, where he has participated with starring roles in more than one Broadway musical and big-budget movies of the same genre.

So the actor in the end did not participate as Wolverine, but it was still nice to watch. The 33rd season of The Simpsons is now complete on Star Plus.