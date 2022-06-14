How, when and where to see the Strawberry Moon 2022, the first of the summer

As the berries ripen, a unique astronomical event crowns the summer sky: the Strawberry Moon. So you can see it this year.

In the American continent, the harvest season for forest fruits is short. Ancestrally, even the native nations of North America they had to be aware of the celestial vault, as the first moon of summer marked the exact point at which strawberries reached maturity. According to the oral tradition of these cultures, the moonlight made them sweeter.

Due to this cultural heritage, the first full moon of the year acquired that name: Strawberry Moon. Every year, around mid-June, this astronomical phenomenon crowns the night sky across the planet. Here we tell you when it will be, What does it mean astronomically and how can you see it in the best way.

The moon of ripe strawberries

According to Felicia Chou, NASA spokesperson, the first full moon of the summer season is related to “the short harvest season for strawberries in northeastern North America”as explained to BBC World. In fact, when a 50-year cycle is completed, this astronomical event coincides with the June solstice. In the northern hemisphere, it marks the beginning of summer; in the south, on the other hand, winter begins.

Also, the first full moon of summer is also a ‘supermoon’. when the only Earth’s natural satellite reaches its perigee — the closest point in orbit to our planet — appears larger than usual. However, this is only a perception from the earth’s surface: single It seems that increases its size, because it is closer to us.

In some occasions, in addition, the moon reflects more the light of the Sun. For this reason, in addition to the fact that it looks larger than other nights, it also looks brighter on the sky. Depending on the atmospheric conditions each night, you could also acquire a reddish or copper coloration.

When does the Strawberry Moon end?

Generally, the Strawberry Moon can be seen for three days in the sky night, documents NASA. Every year, this astronomical phenomenon can be seen around the entire planet. However, he acquires different names depending on the culture that watches it cross the night sky.

In Europe, for example, the first full moon of summer coincides with the honey harvest season. Hence Known as ‘Honeymoon’ in the UK. In other areas of the continent it is also referred to as ‘Mead Moon’. For see it in more detailIf you don’t have telescopes at home, you can tune in to live coverage of Virtual Telescope project.

In 2022, the Strawberry Moon can be seen from Monday, June 13. However, it will reach maximum power on the night of the 14th of the month. That day, according to documents livescienceyou can see up to 16% brighter than other nights. By the 15th, it will lose intensity until it returns to its usual size.

