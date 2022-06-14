how to make them and what they are for

The bookstores of Minecraft are apparently simple objects, but they have a great practical use. As in real life, books are used for more than decoration… even if they decorate very well. Next I will tell you how to make and use the bookcases of Minecraft.

Libraries in Minecraft: knowledge doesn’t take up space… Or does it?

As always, let’s start at the beginning: how do you make a bookcase? You need x6 wooden boards and x3 bookswhich you must divide into three lines as follows: x3 wooden planks, x3 books and x3 wooden planks. You may be wondering: And how is a book made? You need x3 sheets of paper and x1 leather. In this case, x9 sheets of paper and x3 leather.





You can find already generated libraries in villages (up to 7 meetings) and strengths (up to 224 libraries).

Now that you know how to make them and where to find them, we move on to the second essential question: what are they for? or how to use them? Libraries serve access higher levels of enchantments at the enchantment table.

You need 15 bookstores to reach the maximum level of enchantments (Level 30). For this you need x45 books and x90 units of wood. When you place the Enchanting Table near the bookshelves, the latter will drop particles in the direction of the table. It’s a handy way of knowing they’re “active,” so to speak.

Lastly, bookstores are a very fuel efficient and have very little resistance to shock and fire. I am not a fan of burning libraries and bookshelves, but they are a very good resource when you run out of resources. Don’t burn books!

