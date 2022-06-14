how to make and customize them with this incredible mod

The space problems of inventory are a classic in survival video games and Minecraft was not going to be less. Considering the existing inventories, Mojang has been tremendously generous with its players. However, it is not enough… so the modder community has solved the problem with a amazing mod.

Backpack in Minecraft: inventory problems are over

minecraft has a chest system very well implemented – they don’t require too many materials to craft and can be combined to create chests with more slots. The drawback is that they are static, which greatly limits the adventurous spirits who want to take everything with them.

The modding community has thought of these intrepid gamers and has developed a mod that adds a backpack…and you don’t exactly have a small inventory. Two more holes and it could be Doraemon’s pocket.





The first thing you need to do is install the Backpacked mod in Minecraft. To make it you need x6 Leather + x1 Iron Ingot + x2 Thread. You can customize the backpack with different designs in case you play in third person and want to see it on your back.

Once made and equipped, you can configure inventory appearance. As you can see in the image below, the backpack brings a good amount of slots to your inventory. You shouldn’t be short of space… unless you have a serious Diogenes problem in Minecraft.





If you are thinking of installing this mod, I recommend you take a look at the description on the official page to install and use it correctly within the game. Then you can go chop huge amounts of materials. You can even consider playing a survival game in nomad mode!

