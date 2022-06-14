How much does the motorcycle that Tom Cruise used in “Top Gun: Maverick” cost? The Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon has a power of 310 horsepower and state-of-the-art electronics | Engines | Entertainment

30 years after the premiere of the first movie of “Top Gun”, the acclaimed film returned to the cinema on May 27 with its new installment: “Top Gun: Maverick”, where its protagonist, the actor American Tom Cruise He reappeared on a new motorcycle that caught the attention of his followers.

In this new sequel, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is involved in a special mission that no pilot lived before, where he will be in an uncertain future confronting ghosts of his past, while fighting against his deepest fears to fulfill the mission for which he was. entrusted.

Tom Cruise’s new motorcycle in Top Gun: “Maverick”

According to the website El Universal, in several scenes of this sequel to Top Gun you can see Maverick (Tom Cruise), driving a new motorcycle, it is the limited and prestigious edition Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon, the best vehicle Kawasaki currently.

It should be noted that more than 30 years ago, in the first installment of the film, Cruise was accompanied by a Kawasaki GPZ 900R Ninja, the first to bear the name “Ninja”, so now he has returned with his improved version.

On the official Kawasaki website you can read, in the description of the motorcycle: “the development of the Ninja H2 exceeds the limits of any other Kawasaki motorcycle. Showcasing a powerful 998cc inline 4-cylinder engine, state-of-the-art electronics and the latest Brembo brakes.”

On the other hand, it has a power of 310 horsepower and a maximum torque of 165 Nm, as well as 4 intake bodies of 50 mm with 2 injectors per cylinder and a 6-speed transmission, this being an ideal high-performance mechanism. for the best competitions on two wheels.

How much does the Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon cost?

Due to the aforementioned characteristics, this motorcycle driven by Tom Cruise is considered to be the only limited production supercharged hyper sports vehicle in the world.

“With amazing acceleration and a mind-blowing top speed only suitable for tracks, the Ninja H2R offers the most exhilarating experience on two wheels,” says Kawasaki.

Thus, being a limited edition, this motorcycle was quoted at a cost of about 37 thousand euros (equivalent to about 38 thousand 500 dollars).

And it really is worth every penny, because it has the best technology and a predictive traction control system derived from the MotoGPfor sporty driving, plus a high-precision, high-efficiency, natural-feeling braking system designed specifically for super sports models. (AND)

