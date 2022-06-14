Hook Gloves in Fortnite: where they are and how to use them

The Glove Hook is a new object that arrives at the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3. This is a mobility item that is used in the same way as Spider-Man’s Web Shooters from Season 1. In this section of our guide to Fortnite we tell you where to find Hook Gloves Y how to use them:

Fortnite Season 3: where to find Hook Gloves?

The Hook Glove was enabled in Fortnite on 06/14/2022. It’s about a mobility object that is used the same as Spiderman web shooter from Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1. We will find Hook Gloves inside purple boxes at these points on the map:

All Fortnite Season 3 Hook Gloves Locations

These sites are small cabins improvised in which we will find purple boxes with Gloves Hook:

These sites are locations where we will find Hook Gloves

This is what the purple boxes look like that house Hook Gloves inside. There is an 80% chance that we will get one when opening a box.

We can find Hook Gloves inside the purple toolboxes with the hook icon

We leave you a video of Hook Gloves gameplay:

Since Hook Gloves are used just like Spider-Man’s Web Shooters, everything we told you about them back then applies here as well:

Hook Gloves are an item that It allows us to aim and shoot at a point or element on the stage to adhere to it and be able to balance to move quickly around the map.

to move quickly around the map. We can use the Hook Gloves continuously as long as they have charges left (uses its own type of ammo, which is limited) or until we hit the ground. If we touch the ground, the object enters a 15 second recovery time .

(uses its own type of ammo, which is limited) or until we hit the ground. If we touch the ground, the object enters a . The Hook Glove has 30 charges in normal modes Y 10 charges in Competitive/Arena modes . Each swing spends a charge .

Y . . While using the Hook Glove, we do not suffer fall damage .

. The rope can break if an enemy shoots you, and this will cause us to suffer fall damage .

if an enemy shoots you, and . The Glove Hook does not affect players or characters .

. The Glove Hook serves to hook us in animals .

. Can shoot at objects with Glove Hook to draw them to us and pick them up.

We swing around the map using Hook Gloves

The Hook Glove is a new Fortnite Season 3 item. In our Fortnite guide we tell you everything about the new season, including how to complete all the Missions or where all the characters are.