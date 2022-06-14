When we plan a couple’s weekend, our mind takes us to traditional destinations such as Venice, Florence, the spas or some chalets in the mountains. If you want to surprise your partner by literally leaving him speechless, you will need to choose a unique place.

There are hotels that offer an out-of-the-box experience that could revolutionize the idea of ​​travel and ignite romance.

Let’s see some captivating proposals together.

Here are the fabulous places to sleep under the stars for an unforgettable and romantic weekend in Italy

Exclusivity is one of the main features for a holiday to be among those to remember.

For lovers of nature and privacy there is a suite waiting for them in Umbria. In Montesperello di Magione, near Lake Trasimeno, we find the EcoResort Cantico della Natura. We will be welcomed by a wooden room surrounded by nature with a huge window and a transparent roof to sleep on the round bed looking at the stars. The hotel also offers a swimming pool, a small spa and nature trails. Prices around 200 euros.

On another lake we find the Tree House. In the ancient village of Malgrate on Lake Como, the structure surrounded by centuries-old trees offers 12 rooms in a minimal but very welcoming style. The rooms have fully glazed walls overlooking the park and the lake. Freedom and privacy are assured as well as total comfort. The price starts from 230 euros.

Mountain lovers cannot miss La Confrerie du Moyen Age at 1,500 meters in a village near Verrayes. The Aosta Valley will remain in our hearts by staying in this unique place where you are catapulted into the 1,400 while enjoying all the comforts. It is a skilfully restored medieval village to combine modernity and history. You can dine by candlelight dressed in medieval clothing and enjoy a mini swimming pool with hydromassage in a medieval setting. Excellent cuisine and breakfast. Prices around 170 euros.

Experiences to do at least once in a lifetime and here are the fairytale places not to be missed.

What’s more romantic than sleeping in a lighthouse?

It is possible to do this in Chia, near Cagliari. The hotel is built on a rocky spur and dominates the promontory of Capo Spartivento, from which it takes its name. It is located within a protected natural area and offers maximum privacy. Exclusive use of the lighthouse can be booked. Thanks to a platform that houses an infinity pool with hydromassage, it is possible to enjoy a splendid view. The terrace that embraces the lantern allows a 360 degree view. Here the prices are much higher and are around 900 euros.

Puglia also offers first-class proposals. Among the most exclusive farms we find Borgo Egnazia, a destination chosen several times by international stars of the caliber of Madonna, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga. It is located in Savelletri di Fasano and is characterized by classic Apulian architecture and immersed in the Mediterranean scrub. Swimming pools, spa and golf course complete the offer. You can stroll through the Arabian-style gardens and play a game of tennis feeling pampered and satisfied. For one night in this dream place you need about 2 thousand euros.

So here are the fabulous places in Italy to spend a dream weekend.

