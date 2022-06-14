Helen Lindes, operated urgently: “I felt terrible pain”

The saying goes: misfortunes never come alone. Shortly after Helen Lindes suffer the loss of his mother Norma and his father-in-law, the model has suffered a domestic accident for which she has had to be emergency surgery.

As she herself has explained on Instagram along with a video in which she details the entire process of the last six weeks, she has had to undergo surgery after tear the lateral meniscus.

An injury that was not new for Lindes, since two years ago he had to undergo surgery for knee surgery: “Two years ago I underwent knee surgery for an old injury. They placed a new ligament and they sutured my internal meniscus“.

However, a month and a half ago the model suffered a small domestic accident and felt intense pain in her knee again: “I had torn my lateral meniscus this time. So again to start from scratch. Emergency operation with doctor @nachovaro, the best decision I made, and back to rehabilitation with my two angels @anamedinafisio and @carmenbone”.

A new setback for Helen so far this year that she tries to face in a positive way. “They say that misfortunes never come alone. At least I try to face them with a good attitude“, and adds: “So much encouragement to all those people who are going through their lowest moments. Smiling and surrounding yourself with positive people makes everything more bearable.”